Waynesboro, Staunton lift outdoor burn bans, still advise caution

The cities of Staunton and Waynesboro have lifted burn bans that had been in place since mid-November.

Staunton lifted its burn ban on Tuesday. Waynesboro lifted its ban on Monday.

Waynesboro, in a news release, reminded city residents to review open burning regulations at this link.

Cooking fires, charcoal grills, and residential portable outdoor fire pits do not require a permit.

The burning of leaves, yard waste, construction debris, and domestic refuse is not permitted within the City of Waynesboro at any time.

A violation may result in the issuance of a notice of violation or summons.

In Staunton, all city ordinances related to open burning still apply, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Perry Weller

The Fire Marshal’s office still urges everyone to use caution with any type of open burning during this time of year.