Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Waynesboro, Staunton lift outdoor burn bans, still advise caution
Local

Waynesboro, Staunton lift outdoor burn bans, still advise caution

Crystal Graham
Published date:
burning leaves
(© lovelyday12 – stock.adobe.com)

The cities of Staunton and Waynesboro have lifted burn bans that had been in place since mid-November.

Staunton lifted its burn ban on Tuesday. Waynesboro lifted its ban on Monday.

Waynesboro, in a news release, reminded city residents to review open burning regulations at this link.

Cooking fires, charcoal grills, and residential portable outdoor fire pits do not require a permit.

The burning of leaves, yard waste, construction debris, and domestic refuse is not permitted within the City of Waynesboro at any time.

A violation may result in the issuance of a notice of violation or summons.

In Staunton, all city ordinances related to open burning still apply, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Perry Weller

The Fire Marshal’s office still urges everyone to use caution with any type of open burning during this time of year.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia military veteran speaks out about service dog’s murder, justice ahead of court date
2 December’s warm weather about to change; potential snow in the forecast in Virginia
3 Gas prices hold steady: Analyst predicts sub-$3 a gallon by New Year’s
4 Analysis: How much does the CFP snub of Florida State cost the ACC?
5 Liberty (13-0) gets New Year’s Six invite; JMU, Virginia Tech and ODU also going bowling

Latest News

levar stoney governor
Politics, Virginia

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney enters 2025 Virginia Democratic gubernatorial race

Chris Graham
Health, Sports

Commonwealth Clash provides 65K pounds of ‘center-of-the-plate protein’ for local food bank

Rebecca Barnabi

Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes initiative donated 65,000 pounds of protein to Feeding Southwest Virginia and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Health, U.S. & World

EPA directs company to stop producing harmful PFAS in the production of plastic containers

Rebecca Barnabi

The EPA announced orders Friday to direct Inhance Technologies LLC not to produce per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

pearl harbor remembrance ceremony VWM submitted
Virginia

Virginia War Memorial and Navy League to host Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony

Crystal Graham
black healthcare
Health, Local

UVA Health earns national recognition as a top teaching hospital in 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
chesapeake bay
Climate, U.S. & World

When you point the finger at Pennsylvania, the other three are pointing at you

Tom Horton
art supplies paint brush artist paint palette
Arts & Culture, Local

Arts Council of the Valley announces 10 fall Advancing the Arts grant recipients

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy