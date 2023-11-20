Countries
Climate, Virginia

Rain on the way in Virginia; should put an end to burn bans in state

Crystal Graham
Published date:
child playing in rain puddle with umbrella and boots
(© JenkoAtaman – stock.adobe.com)

Rain is on the way in Virginia, and while it won’t put an end to the drought, it will be a huge help, according to a senior meteorologist.

The weather system affecting our area Tuesday and Tuesday night is coming at us from the south so there should be abundant moisture with it,” said Thomas Kines, director of forecaster scheduling with AccuWeather.

The rain will begin late tonight, continue Tuesday and end Tuesday night.

The rain will be heavy, with 1-2 inches of rain in most areas, Kines said. Some areas may see as much as 3 inches of rain.

“This could be our biggest rain event since the second half of June when the area received between 2.5 and 5 inches of rain,” said Kines. “This should put an end to the burn bans, but I think we will need more rainstorms to put an end to the drought, but make no mistake about it, this will be a huge help.”

No snow or winter weather is expected. In the Shenandoah Valley, the low will be around 43 degrees.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

