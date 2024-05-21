House energy coalition encourages FHFA to build modern energy-efficient homes

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently made the decision to adopt modern building codes.

Now, leaders of the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition (SEEC), including Co-Chairs Reps. Doris Matsui, Mike Quigley, and Paul Tonko, Vice Chairs Reps. Don Beyer of Virginia, Matt Cartwright, Sean Casten, Chellie Pingree, and Katie Porter and Chair Emeritus Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, want Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA)-assisted homes to meet modern energy efficiency building codes.

The SEEC is a coalition of 98 members of the U.S. House of Representatives that was founded in January 2009 to be a focused, active, and effective coalition for advancing policies that address climate change, promote clean energy innovation and domestic manufacturing, develop renewable energy resources, create family-sustaining clean jobs, protect our nation’s air, water, and natural environment, and promote environmental justice.

The SEEC leaders sent a letter to the FHFA Director Sandra Thompson requesting that the agency require that homes receiving FHFA assistance meet modern energy efficiency building codes.

“The adoption of modern building codes that prioritize electrification, specifically the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) and ASHRAE Standard 90.1-2019, is essential for lowering housing costs and supporting our nation’s transition to a more sustainable and equitable energy future. Such measures will not only reduce the long-term housing costs for homeowners and renters—especially benefiting low-income and minority households who disproportionately bear the burden of high energy costs—but also improve the resilience of housing to climate-related challenges,” the letter states.

SEEC members “urge FHFA to swiftly align its policies with the updated determinations finalized by HUD and USDA. Thank you for your attention to this matter and for all your work for affordable, resilient housing.”