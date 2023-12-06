Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s office lifts burn ban, effective immediately

After a thorough assessment that has shown reduced fire risk for the area, Albemarle County Fire Rescue has decided to lift the burn ban that has been in place since Nov. 17.

Effective immediately, residents may resume open air burning activities.

The Department of Forestry currently rates the fire danger in Charlottesville and Albemarle County at 1 out of 5, with 5 being the highest risk.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index is at 12 – on a scale where 0 indicates complete ground saturation and 800 represents desert-like conditions.

Recent rainfall has effectively dampened the ground and foliage.

While these rains haven’t completely alleviated the long-term drought conditions mainly in the county’s western portion, it’s important to note that the lingering drought is just one component, not the main driver, of fire danger.