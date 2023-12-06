Countries
Home Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s office lifts burn ban, effective immediately
Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s office lifts burn ban, effective immediately

Crystal Graham
trash in barrel for burning
(© Любовь Клепиковская – stock.adobe.com)

After a thorough assessment that has shown reduced fire risk for the area, Albemarle County Fire Rescue has decided to lift the burn ban that has been in place since Nov. 17.

Effective immediately, residents may resume open air burning activities.

The Department of Forestry currently rates the fire danger in Charlottesville and Albemarle County at 1 out of 5, with 5 being the highest risk.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index is at 12 – on a scale where 0 indicates complete ground saturation and 800 represents desert-like conditions.

Recent rainfall has effectively dampened the ground and foliage.

While these rains haven’t completely alleviated the long-term drought conditions mainly in the county’s western portion, it’s important to note that the lingering drought is just one component, not the main driver, of fire danger.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

