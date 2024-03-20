Harrisonburg event aims to help residents plan pollinator-friendly spaces

The City of Harrisonburg is bringing back an event last held in 2019 to celebrate efforts to build a pollinator-friendly city.

Pollinators in Your Yard returns on Saturday, March 23, from 1-4 p.m.

Event activities will take place in the Ice House building, Downtown on South Liberty Street, at Drifters Café and Pale Fire Brewing Company.

Admission is free, and there are educational talks and activities for all ages.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. with a discussion about pollinator-friendly initiatives happening around Harrisonburg.

Informative talks about different types of pollinator species and their host plants and how to map out a pollinator space in your green space, proper pesticide use or pesticide alternatives and how to manage invasive species will be held at 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Participants will be able to spend time visiting 18 interactive education stations to receive take-home information, learn more about pollinators and participate in fun activities.

Attendees may participate in the event’s BINGO card activity by visiting specific event education stations. Winners of pollinator BINGO will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win prizes that have been donated by local businesses.

“After considering the success of our last pollinator event back in 2019 and looking at how the pollinator corridor and pollinator program has grown in community support over the years, we are excited to bring this event back to the Harrisonburg community with the support of more community partners including James Madison University staff and faculty,” said Jeremy Harold, Harrisonburg Public Works green space manager. “Through this event, we hope to collectively supply our community with information and tools they need to better plan their pollinator-friendly projects in their own space.

“We are overwhelmed with the support and partnerships behind this event this year and are excited to provide a fun, educational experience that the whole family can enjoy.”

A schedule of events and list of participating organizations and activities may be found online.

Questions about the event may be sent to Brittany Clem-Hott by emailing [email protected].