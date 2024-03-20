Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Harrisonburg event aims to help residents plan pollinator-friendly spaces
Climate, Local

Harrisonburg event aims to help residents plan pollinator-friendly spaces

Crystal Graham
Published date:
milkweed blossom bee shenandoah national park
File photo courtesy Shenandoah National Park

The City of Harrisonburg is bringing back an event last held in 2019 to celebrate efforts to build a pollinator-friendly city.

Pollinators in Your Yard returns on Saturday, March 23, from 1-4 p.m.

Event activities will take place in the Ice House building, Downtown on South Liberty Street, at Drifters Café and Pale Fire Brewing Company.

Admission is free, and there are educational talks and activities for all ages.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. with a discussion about pollinator-friendly initiatives happening around Harrisonburg.

Informative talks about different types of pollinator species and their host plants and how to map out a pollinator space in your green space, proper pesticide use or pesticide alternatives and how to manage invasive species will be held at 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Participants will be able to spend time visiting 18 interactive education stations to receive take-home information, learn more about pollinators and participate in fun activities.

Attendees may participate in the event’s BINGO card activity by visiting specific event education stations. Winners of pollinator BINGO will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win prizes that have been donated by local businesses.

“After considering the success of our last pollinator event back in 2019 and looking at how the pollinator corridor and pollinator program has grown in community support over the years, we are excited to bring this event back to the Harrisonburg community with the support of more community partners including James Madison University staff and faculty,” said Jeremy Harold, Harrisonburg Public Works green space manager. “Through this event, we hope to collectively supply our community with information and tools they need to better plan their pollinator-friendly projects in their own space.

“We are overwhelmed with the support and partnerships behind this event this year and are excited to provide a fun, educational experience that the whole family can enjoy.”

A schedule of events and list of participating organizations and activities may be found online.

Questions about the event may be sent to Brittany Clem-Hott by emailing [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia proves the critics right: Cavaliers plainly inept in 67-42 loss to Colorado State
2 Five Observations: Virginia, stuck in the 40s, again, in season-ending NCAA Tournament loss
3 First Four in Dayton: Virginia falls to Colorado State in 2024 NCAA Tournament
4 Virginia Lottery announces $1M winner, increases in Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots
5 UVA Cancer Center partners to provide colorectal cancer screening in New River Valley

Latest News

opioid crisis
Health, US & World

‘Addressing the fentanyl crisis’: Lawmakers introduce legislation to stop powerful sedative ‘tranq’

Rebecca Barnabi
police investigation
Cops & Courts, Local

Charlottesville Police ask for public’s help locating suspect in shooting investigation

Crystal Graham

The Charlottesville Police Department is actively looking for Eric Dweh, who is wanted related to a March 5 shooting investigation on 6th Street SE.

GED HSE diploma graduation
Cops & Courts, Schools, Virginia

Number of inmates in Virginia earning GEDs tripled in one year

Crystal Graham

The number of Virginia Department of Corrections students receiving their high school equivalency, or GED, tripled from 2022 to 2023.

tony bennett
Sports

The book is out on how to beat Tony Bennett: How does he respond?

Chris Graham
hands holding paper cutout of family
Health, Politics, US & World

IVF legislation would expand services for veterans in same-sex marriages, unmarried couples

Rebecca Barnabi
homeless child in tent city holding stuffed animal
Health, Local

Online tool developed by UVA researchers to globally combat deadly diarrheal diseases in children

Rebecca Barnabi
court law
Cops & Courts, Virginia

AG Miyares celebrates crime reductions in Virginia Operation Ceasefire cities

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status