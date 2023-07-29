Harrisonburg art gallery to showcase 38 portraits of artists, created by contemporaries

Art Lotto returns to Harrisonburg on Friday, Aug. 4, at The Frame Factory & Gallery downtown.

Organized by Brandy Somers, Denise Allen, Laura Thompson and Rhoda Miller, Art Lotto 7 brings together 38 artists to create portraits of each other.

In April of this year, participating artists gathered at The Golden Pony for Luck of the Draw to learn, via handmade fortune cookies, which artist they would portray, and since then have been working at completing their pieces in a variety of forms and media.

Artists are limited to a 24”x24” size artwork but can create their portraits using materials of their choice.

Past portraits have ranged from sleek acrylic paintings and photographs to wood carvings, bead work, sculptures and even cake.

Prizes include a Judges’ Choice Award, given by a team of judges; an Artists’ Choice Award, given by fellow Art Lotto participants; an Art Lotto Team Award, given by the event organizers; and several “High Five” awards as honorable mentions. Local potter Ros O’Brien has created handmade awards for the winning artists.

While the exhibit will be available through Aug. 29, the public is encouraged to attend the opening on Friday from 5 – 8 p.m.

The Frame Factory & Gallery is located at 139 N. Liberty St.