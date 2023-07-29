Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Harrisonburg art gallery to showcase 38 portraits of artists, created by contemporaries
Culture, Local

Harrisonburg art gallery to showcase 38 portraits of artists, created by contemporaries

Crystal Graham
Published date:
art supplies paint brush artist paint palette
(© nata_zhekova – stock.adobe.com)

Art Lotto returns to Harrisonburg on Friday, Aug. 4, at The Frame Factory & Gallery downtown.

Organized by Brandy Somers, Denise Allen, Laura Thompson and Rhoda Miller, Art Lotto 7 brings together 38 artists to create portraits of each other.

In April of this year, participating artists gathered at The Golden Pony for Luck of the Draw to learn, via handmade fortune cookies, which artist they would portray, and since then have been working at completing their pieces in a variety of forms and media.

Artists are limited to a 24”x24” size artwork but can create their portraits using materials of their choice.

Past portraits have ranged from sleek acrylic paintings and photographs to wood carvings, bead work, sculptures and even cake.

Prizes include a Judges’ Choice Award, given by a team of judges; an Artists’ Choice Award, given by fellow Art Lotto participants; an Art Lotto Team Award, given by the event organizers; and several “High Five” awards as honorable mentions. Local potter Ros O’Brien has created handmade awards for the winning artists.

While the exhibit will be available through Aug. 29, the public is encouraged to attend the opening on Friday from 5 – 8 p.m.

The Frame Factory & Gallery is located at 139 N. Liberty St.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Rename it Mega Billions? Mega Millions lottery jackpot soars to more than $1B
2 All eyes on Tallahassee: Is Florida State about to begin the breakup of the ACC?
3 For Mike Hollins, returning to football is about more than just playing football 
4 Tony Elliott hedged his bet on Jay Woolfolk returning this fall: Now he’s paying the price
5 Augusta County leaders looking like the gang that couldn’t shoot straight

Latest News

Israel
Columns, Politics

Israel is on the brink of a disaster. Will history repeat itself?

Alon Ben-Meier
acc kickoff
Sports

All eyes on Tallahassee: Is Florida State about to begin the breakup of the ACC?

Chris Graham

The Florida State Board of Trustees has, apparently out of the blue, scheduled a board meeting for next week, which may or may not signal that the school is preparing to leave the ACC, depending on who you believe.

hinkle shenandoah county planner foxhound award
Virginia

Shenandoah County Planner honored with Foxhound Award designated for new professionals

Crystal Graham

Shenandoah County Planner Tyler Hinkle was honored by the Virginia Chapter of the American Planning Association with its Foxhound Award.

handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
Public Safety, Virginia

New York man, arrested in Chesapeake, pleads guilty to attempted sex acts involving minor

Crystal Graham
gavel and handcuffs
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond Public Works employee, wife plead guilty to fraud, $225K loss to city

Crystal Graham
fire firefighter department smoke
Local, Public Safety

Improperly discarded smoking materials listed as cause of duplex fire in Albemarle County

Chris Graham
mega millions lottery tickets
U.S. News

Rename it Mega Billions? Mega Millions lottery jackpot soars to more than $1B

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy