Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news hanover county authorities lead search for missing mechanicsville teen
Virginia

Hanover County authorities lead search for missing Mechanicsville teen

Chris Graham
Published:

Vasilica JoiaThe Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old juvenile.

Vasilica Joia was last seen at her residence in Mechanicsville on Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a long grey vest, a long skirt, and tall black boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vasilica Joia is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

road work
,

Albemarle County: Rio Road turn lane closed overnight to allow crews to repair manhole
Chris Graham
constitution
,

Lawmakers introduce resolution to remove ratification deadline on Equal Rights Amendment
Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia joined their colleagues in introducing the resolution to remove the deadline.

virginia tech mike young
,

Virginia Tech Basketball Notebook: Hokies need to clean up work on defensive end
Chris Graham

Virginia Tech’s 92-83 loss at #23 Miami wasn’t “fatal,” coach Mike Young said after the game, in terms of the Hokies’ postseason hopes, but time is getting short.

health hospital business doctor patient
,

Twelve Virginia hospitals named ‘best’ in the nation for clinical excellence
Crystal Graham
4h youth in action award

Outstanding members of Virginia 4-H honored with Youth in Action awards
Crystal Graham
police
,

Richmond: Police seeking second suspect in September double shooting
Chris Graham
arts council of the valley

Smith House Galleries features works by Mauricio Esperon, Arnita Taliaferro
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy