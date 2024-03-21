Countries
Arts & Culture, Local

Guide highlighting 15 area trails, five cycling trails now available in Spanish

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Hablo un poquito de español? A Spanish translation of the popular Harrisonburg Rockingham County Trail Guide is now available online and highlights 15 area trails and five cycling trails.

Funding for this translation came from a Sentra Cares grant and the Virginia Outdoor Foundation Get Outdoors Fund to Community Gear Library, who led the project.

The Gear Library makes hiking and camping gear available to residents through the Massanutten Regional Library.

Harriet Flynn, co-founder of the Gear Library, wanted to make trail information accessible to area residents and visitors who speak Spanish. She utilized grant funds to make this possible.

“I was thrilled when Harriet offered to have the trail guide translated into Spanish,” said Jennifer Bell, tourism manager. “We want everyone to enjoy the trails and language should not be a barrier.”

The Harrisonburg Rockingham County Trail Guide was developed through a Virginia Tourism grant to Harrisonburg Tourism.

Paper copies of the English version of the guide are available at the Hardesty-Higgins House Visitor Center. The guide highlights 15 area trails including five cycling trails.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

