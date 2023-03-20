Countries
news good communication del chris runion explains law making at ruritans meeting
Local

Good communication: Del. Chris Runion explains law making at Ruritans meeting

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Courtesy of Weyers Cave Ruritans Club.

Virginia Del. Chris Runion, who represents the 25th District, attended the March 2023 Weyers Cave Ruritans meeting.

Runion explained to the Ruritans how the Assembly navigates law making in Virginia. He said that much of the work is done before the three-month session begins, and he stressed the value of the proactive conversations with fellow house members and constituents.

According to Runion, good communication leads to bills that may be taken up by the assembly.

The Weyers Cave Ruritans meet at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. They welcome new members. Email [email protected].

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

