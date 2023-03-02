Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news george mason stifles fordham on d pulls out ot win 64 58
Sports

George Mason stifles Fordham on D, pulls out OT win, 64-58

Chris Graham
Published:

George MasonGeorge Mason pulled out a crucial 64-58 overtime win over Fordham Wednesday night inside EagleBank Arena.

The Patriots (18-12, 10-7 A-10) led 48-40 with 4:14 to play, but Fordham (23-7, 11-6 A-10) used an 8-0 run to tie the score at 48-48 with 1:33 left. Despite losing Davonte Gaines and Josh Oduro after both players fouled out, the Patriots got two late stops against the Rams in regulation to send the game to overtime.

From there, the Patriots willed themselves to win, putting together one defensive stand after another in overtime. Ronald Polite III scoring eight of his 12 points in the extra session to propel the Green & Gold to their fifth-straight win.

The victory on Mason’s Senior Night keeps the Patriots in a tie for fifth place in the A-10 standings with one regular season game remaining.

“That was a hard-fought Atlantic 10 game against a very good ballclub that’s 100% bought in to who they are and their identity – but so are we,” Mason coach Kim English said. “We can play any style against anyone. They present some challenges and play a defense that’s hard to mimic. But our guys did a great job of finding a way to win. No matter what the conditions are, that’s how we like it.”

The Patriots rode their defense to success Wednesday. Mason limited Fordham to a meager 3-of-29 shooting effort in the first half and held the Rams without a field goal for more than 17 minutes en route to a 23-16 halftime lead.

Fordham shot just 23.8 percent (15-of-63) for the game, marking the lowest field goal percentage for a Mason foe since the Patriots held Wright State to 23.1 percent on Nov. 28, 2015.

George Mason shot 34 percent for the game, but made 3-of-5 field goal attempts and 10 of their 13 free throws (.769) in the overtime session. Mason held advantages in rebounding (48-43), points in the paint (28-24) and bench scoring (15-9).

Oduro led the Patriots with 17 points, six rebounds and a season-best four blocks in 35 minutes. Polite III added 12 points a game-high seven assists, seven rebounds and two steals, while graduate student Saquan Singleton added a season-best 11 points (3-6 FG) and seven rebounds in 29 minutes.

Khalid Moore led the Rams with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Waynesboro City Council member asks Jim Wood to resign over Pete Buttigieg slur
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain
4 Recent HUD funds won’t address homeless, affordable housing in Waynesboro
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

uva basketball
Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia’s season ends with loss to Wake Forest in ACC Tournament

Chris Graham
farmers focus chicken harrisonburg
Local

Farmer Focus expansion to create 300 new jobs in Harrisonburg, Rockingham

Crystal Graham

Farmer Focus is looking to double its processing capacity in the next two years, and a USDA grant will support the $17.8 million expansion.

shenandoah rail trail partnership
Virginia

Partnership gaining steam to transform unused railroad track into multi-use trail

Crystal Graham

The Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership continues to secure funding to acquire, design and construct a 48.5-mile trail between Broadway and Front Royal.

virginia department of health
Virginia

Syphilis cases on the rise in Virginia, up 655 percent in 16 years

Crystal Graham
staunton
Local

Staunton monitoring blasting in Vista Heights; residents worried about underground caves

Crystal Graham
letter to the editor
Perspectives

Letter: Abigail Spanberger playing gubernatorial politics on school funding

Letters
plant a tree
Local

Free trees offered to City of Charlottesville residents

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy