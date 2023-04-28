Countries
Sports

FredNats get out early, go home big, in 13-4 win over Lynchburg Hillcats

Chris Graham
Published date:

Fredericksburg NationalsThe FredNats exploded for 13 runs in a rain-shortened 13-4 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Thursday.

Sammy Infante worked a walk in the top of the first inning, then quickly came around to score when Daylen Lile, the #16 prospect in the Washington Nationals organization, followed with an RBI double to right field.

Paul Witt then plated Lile later in the inning with his RBI groundout to make it 2-0 Nationals. Jonathan Thomas manufactured a third run when he got hit by a pitch the next inning, stole second, moved to third on a fielder’s choice, and scored on an Infante single.

Lynchburg tied the game in the bottom of the third, though the FredNats quickly bounced back. Thomas led off with a single aided by an error that allowed him to take second base, then moved to third on a fielder’s choice. Infante delivered once again with an RBI knock to score Thomas and retake the lead at 4-3.

Lile and Brady House, the Nats’ #5 prospect, followed suit with run-scoring singles of their own, and Witt added one more when he drove House in, to make it 7-3 Fredericksburg.

Marc Filila hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth for Lynchburg, but in the FredNats’ fifth, Lile and House both drew bases-loaded walks to drive in two more runs. Later in the frame, Roismar Quintana blew the game open with a grand slam, which put the Freddies ahead 13-4.

Jose Atencio gets the ball with a chance to tie the series tomorrow, against Lynchburg’s Yorman Gomez. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

