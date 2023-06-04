Countries
newsfredericksburg nationals win saturday night tilt with delmarva shorebirds 7 1
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals win Saturday-night tilt with Delmarva Shorebirds, 7-1

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball
(© ccestep8 – stock.adobe.com)

The Fredericksburg Nationals handled their business against the Delmarva Shorebirds in a 7-1 win on Saturday night.

After an RBI double from Paul Witt in the bottom of the first, Fredericksburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, really opened things up in the home half of the second. Geraldi Diaz and Cortland Lawson both worked walks, then Brenner Cox ripped a line drive off the glove of second baseman Erison Placencia and into right field as both runs came in to score.

Up 2-0 now with Brenner Cox at second base, Jonathan Thomas reached first on a fielder’s choice as Cox advanced to third base. Tuda then stole second, and an errant throw down allowed Cox to cross the plate. The inning continued with a Sammy Infante single to plate Thomas, then Brady House doubled to drive Infante in.

All told, it was a four-run frame for the Nationals to push their lead to 5-0.

A wild pitch in the third let Diaz dash home from third base. Then in the bottom of the fourth, House clobbered his sixth homer of the year to give the FredNats a 7-0 lead.

That was plenty of cushion for Luke Young, who made his first professional start for Fredericksburg. The Texas native was tremendous, as he twirled four shutout innings with no walks, four strikeouts, and just one base hit.

Delmarva, the Low-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, did get on the board in the top of the fifth inning. Erison Placencia and Luis Gonzalez each walked with one out, before Adam Crampton lashed a single past third base to drive Placencia in to make it 7-1.

From there, Franklin Marquez and Marquis Grissom Jr. combined for four shutout frames.

In the series finale, Jarlin Susana takes the bump against Bradley Brehmer in a 1:35 p.m. start.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

