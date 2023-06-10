Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsfredericksburg nationals struggle at the plate fall to charleston riverdogs 4 1
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals struggle at the plate, fall to Charleston Riverdogs, 4-1

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsThe Fredericksburg Nationals took their first loss of the series this week, falling 4-1 against the Charleston Riverdogs on Friday night.

After the first two innings went by scoreless, the Riverdogs, the Low-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, drew first blood in the top of the third inning. Cooper Kinney worked a walk with two outs in the frame, then Dom Keegan quickly doubled off the wall in center field to plate Kinney and give the ‘Dogs a 1-0 edge.

However, Fredericksburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, quickly tied the game in the home half of the fourth. The inning got off to a hot start, with a pair of walks and a Geraldi Diaz single to load the bases with no outs. Roismar Quintana then blistered a ball into dead center, but it was caught by Jhon Diaz. That was enough to bring Lile in from third base, but the Nats couldn’t muster any more offense in the frame.

Charleston pulled back ahead in the sixth inning, which began with a Ryan Spikes triple. Odalys Peguero plated him with a fly ball to center field, then Diaz followed with a solo blast to right, putting the Riverdogs up 3-1. They added another run in the seventh, and held on from there for a 4-1 victory.

Jake Christianson got his second win of the year, Drew Sommers earned the save, while Miguel Gomez took the loss to fall to 4-4.

For Saturday, it’s Jarlin Susanna against Alex Ayala Jr. in a 6:05 start.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia air quality unhealthy: What that means for UVA baseball, other outdoor activities
2 Explainer: How the wildfires are impacting our physical and mental health
3 ‘Shelter is full’: Animal shelter waiving adoption fees for dogs Friday and Saturday
4 Lynchburg defeats Johns Hopkins, 7-6, to win D3 national baseball championship
5 UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor seems to have mastered the transfer portal

Latest News

baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Ninth-inning rally lifts Altoona Curve past Richmond Flying Squirrels, 4-3

Chris Graham
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides go deep five times in 8-4 win at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (42-17) defeated Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (27-32), 8-4, on Friday night at PNC Field.

Artificial intelligence
Culture

AI: Black, young American workers more concerned about job displacement

Rebecca Barnabi

According a SurveyMonkey Workforce Survey conducted by CNBC, 24 percent of workers are worried that AI will make their job obsolete.

uva duke baseball
Sports

Five observations from Virginia’s 5-4 loss to Duke in Game 1 of the Super Regionals

Chris Graham
uva jake gelof
Sports

Notebook: Duke takes series opener, as UVA’s mistakes pile up in one-run loss

Scott German
us china
U.S./World

U.S. government denies report China will set up spy base near Florida

Rebecca Barnabi
open business sign
U.S./World

Economic Opportunity Coalition announces $1 billion investment in CDFIs and MDIs

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy