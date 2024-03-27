Countries
Four Virginia Tech basketball players, including Pedulla, Kidd, hit the transfer portal

Chris Graham
Image: Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech is poised to lose two double-digit scorers to the transfer portal, with the news on Wednesday having junior point guard Sean Pedulla and senior center Lynn Kidd putting their names into the portal.

Two other Hokies, sophomore guard MJ Collins and redshirt sophomore forward John Camden, have also entered the portal in the past couple of days.

Coach Mike Young was already going into the offseason knowing that he’d need to replace his second-leading scorer, Hunter Cattoor, a five-year player at Tech who averaged 13.5 points per game as a grad student in 2023-2024.

Pedulla, a junior, tweeted that he is “strongly considering a return” to Virginia Tech for his final season, so, there’s that.

TechSideline.com’s Chris Coleman noted in an article on the transfer-portal news that Pedulla’s interest in testing the portal has been known around the program since mid-February.

Pedulla led the Hokies in scoring this past season, averaging 16.4 points per game.

Can you say, North Carolina?

Kidd, a senior, has one year of eligibility left because he was a freshman during the 2020-2021 COVID season, which he spent at Clemson.

Kidd, listed at 6’10”, 220, averaged career highs in points (13.2) and rebounds (6.5) in 2023-2024, and shot 66.8 percent from the field and 84.2 percent at the free-throw line.

He will be in demand among schools in the Power Whatever-We’re-Calling-It-Now.

Collins started 28 games in 2023-2024, and largely struggled – shooting 34.3 percent from the floor and 28.0 percent from three this season.

The 84.4 percent mark at the free-throw line suggests that he has the potential to be a good shooter, that maybe the issue has to do more with shot selection.

Camden, the last name here, is a former Top-100 recruit who has yet to find his niche.

In 37 games across two seasons at Tech, he averaged 1.5 points in 6.6 minutes per game.

You’d expect him to transfer down a level of competition to be able to find some playing time.

Chris Graham

