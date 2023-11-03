Countries
Home Fort Lee bribery scandal leads to prison terms for Virginia couple, Missouri man
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Fort Lee bribery scandal leads to prison terms for Virginia couple, Missouri man

Crystal Graham
Published date:
judge banging gavel in courtroom
(© francescosgura – stock.adobe.com)

A Hopewell couple and Missouri man were sentenced Thursday for conspiring to bribe a public official.

Susan May Keim, 54, was sentenced to 30 months in prison; Russell John Keim Sr., 60, was sentenced to 18 months in prison; and Rodney Gale Wilson, 67, of Imperial, Mo., was sentenced to 45 months in prison.

All three defendants previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to offer bribes to a public official and to accept bribes as a public official.

According to court documents, from June 2013 through October 2018, the Keims accepted bribes from Wilson in return for the award of purchase orders to Wilson’s company to sell parts and materials to U.S. Army Garrison Fort Gregg-Adams, formerly known as Fort Lee.

Susan Keim worked for Skookum Educational Services, a company that contracted with the federal government to provide maintenance and supply services at Fort Gregg-Adams. Under the contract, the federal government reimbursed Skookum for the cost of the supplies it purchased for Fort Gregg-Adams.

Wilson was the owner of C&L Supply, a company formed for the sole purpose of selling supplies to Skookum for use at Fort Gregg-Adams. C&L Supply sometimes sold the supplies to Skookum at a substantial markup, a cost which was passed on to the federal government.

From 2013 to 2018, in return for the award of purchase orders worth more than $900,000, Wilson provided checks and cash payments to the Keims disguised as compensation to Russell Keim for work he purportedly performed for C&L Supply and payments for work done on a property owned by the Keims.

Crystal Graham

