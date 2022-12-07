Virginia couple faces up to five years in prison for accepting bribes for work at Fort Lee

A Virginia couple faces up to five years in prison for accepting bribes from a Missouri-based company, and in turn, awarded contracts to the company for their services to the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee.

Susan May Keim, 54, and Russell John Keim Sr., 60, of Hopewell, pleaded guilty for their participation in the conspiracy late last month.

Rodney Gale Wilson, 67, of Imperial, Mo., pleaded guilty today to the same charge: conspiracy relating to bribes of public officials.

According to court documents, Susan Keim worked for Skookum Educational Services, a company that contracted with the federal government to provide maintenance and supply services at Fort Lee.

The Keims accepted bribes from Wilson, the owner of C&L Supply, a company formed for the sole purpose of selling supplies to Skookum, for use at Fort Lee.

Over a five-year period, Wilson provided checks and cash payments to the Keims disguised as compensation for alleged work performed for C&L Supply. In return, Susan Keim awarded subcontracts for supplies to Wilson’s company worth more than $900,000.

The Keims are scheduled to be sentenced April 13. Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18.