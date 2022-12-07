Menu
Virginia couple faces up to five years in prison for accepting bribes for work at Fort Lee
News

Virginia couple faces up to five years in prison for accepting bribes for work at Fort Lee

Crystal Graham
Published:
jail police
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia couple faces up to five years in prison for accepting bribes from a Missouri-based company, and in turn, awarded contracts to the company for their services to the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee.

Susan May Keim, 54, and Russell John Keim Sr., 60, of Hopewell, pleaded guilty for their participation in the conspiracy late last month.

Rodney Gale Wilson, 67, of Imperial, Mo., pleaded guilty today to the same charge: conspiracy relating to bribes of public officials.

According to court documents, Susan Keim worked for Skookum Educational Services, a company that contracted with the federal government to provide maintenance and supply services at Fort Lee.

The Keims accepted bribes from Wilson, the owner of C&L Supply, a company formed for the sole purpose of selling supplies to Skookum, for use at Fort Lee.

Over a five-year period, Wilson provided checks and cash payments to the Keims disguised as compensation for alleged work performed for C&L Supply. In return, Susan Keim awarded subcontracts for supplies to Wilson’s company worth more than $900,000.

The Keims are scheduled to be sentenced April 13. Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

