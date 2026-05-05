We’re seeing on Facebook that the Waynesboro Police Department wants the public’s help in its investigation into a fatal incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian reported Monday night on Rosser Avenue, which would be the vicinity of the 7-Eleven convenience store, just down from the intersection with Lew Dewitt Boulevard.

It would help if the PD would do more than use Facebook to get us to help out, since not everybody in the media biz (ahem) sits around all day checking Facebook for story leads.

Anyway.

The accident was reported at 8:43 p.m.

No ID on the victim, though, curiously, the Facebook post noted that police officers had encountered the victim earlier “on a different call for service in the vicinity of the collision.”

It would be nice to know how much earlier that encounter was, and what the nature of the call was.

It doesn’t sound good, in any respect.

Anyone who was in the 2000 block of Rosser Avenue around 8:43 p.m. last night and witnessed the incident or has information relevant to the investigation is asked to call the PD at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Callers may remain anonymous.