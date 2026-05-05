Home No Pulitzers for AFP: Nobody asked, but these would have been our nominees
Issues, Local

No Pulitzers for AFP: Nobody asked, but these would have been our nominees

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
newspapers
Photo: © BillionPhotos.com/stock.adobe.com

AFP, yet again, was shut out in the annual Pulitzer award season, which isn’t necessarily for the lack of impactful journalism from us.

Yeah, I’m having to say so myself.

Crystal Graham actually achieved something with her reporting on the Staunton Police Department’s use of Flock cameras.

It started on Sept. 8, 2025, with a story titled, “Are police, ICE using Flock license plate cameras to spy on you?” – bringing up issues with privacy related to the use of the invasive traffic cameras.

That got the local discussion rolling toward her Dec. 19 report, “Staunton to cancel Flock Safety camera contract, citing issues with ideology of CEO.”

We’re still holding feet to the fire – her most recent report, dated March 6, was titled “Virginia police not following new law for use of Flock, ALPR cameras.”

This is what good journalism does – it draws public attention to a matter of importance, spurs a debate, and ends in an action being taken.

Nothing, unfortunately, got done as a result of my best work of 2025, on the story involving UVA Swimming associate head coach Gary Taylor, who was placed on probation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport in March after admitting to emotional misconduct while coaching swimmers from 2015 to 2022 at NC StateAuburn and Cavalier Aquatics, the latter being the competitive youth swim team at the Piedmont Family YMCA.

ICYMI

Taylor is still listed on the UVA Swimming team’s website as the associate head coach.

We never did get anybody at UVA Athletics to comment on any of what was going on there, or even acknowledge anything.

A close second in the “not getting anything done” category for me was the effort to get to the bottom of why the Staunton PD and the Staunton Commonwealth’s Attorney office failed to take action against a MAGA counter-protestor who drove recklessly through an anti-Trump rally in Downtown Staunton in April.

ICYMI

The PD ceded the investigation to me; oddly, I had to present the results of my findings to a local magistrate to get charges against the counter-protestor.

More oddly: the Commonwealth’s Attorney office declined to prosecute the case, leaving it to me to argue the matter before a local judge.

I doubt this was a first nationally, but I will assume that it’s pretty rare, for authorities to leave the matter of investigating and prosecuting a crime to a reporter.

I’m still 0-for-my career in court, after coming up short in 2023 and 2024 in my months-long effort to compel the Augusta County Board of Supervisors to release a recording of a closed session held in violation of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act in which supervisors discussed the resignation of a board member who had been accused of sexual harassment.

One other in the “not getting anything done” area: we did at least get the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office to release bodycam and dashcam video associated with the officer-involved shooting in December that led to the death of Dustin Griffin, 42.

ICYMI

We put the full-court press on Donald Smith, the county sheriff, and Tim Martin, the Commonwealth’s attorney, to get the videos released.

I personally still think there are questions that need to be answered there.

Anyway, the Pulitzer people didn’t call us this week, but we’re still plugging away.

Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Rob Schilling is paid by WINA to hate the ‘Democratic Socialist Republic of Charlottesville’
2 Waynesboro: Attorney backs off threat to sue over affordable-housing grant
3 Can a newspaper have no reporters and still be a newspaper?
4 UVA Basketball: Ryan Odom, on podcast, talks transfer portal, stresses he’s ‘not done’
5 UVA Football: Finally, we have the details on Tony Elliott’s contract extension

Latest News

paramount theater
Local

The Paramount announces Sept. 28 concert date for Ann Wilson

Chris Graham
cyber bullying
Local

Husband of Staunton Montessori School staffer on mold story: ‘You are absolute trash’

Chris Graham

The husband of a teacher at Staunton Montessori School sent me what I guess will pass as the response from the school to our reporting on a mold issue at the school.

washington nationals
Baseball

Series Preview: Washington Nationals host Minnesota Twins for three in midweek

Chris Graham

The Washington Nationals (16-19, 9 GB, NL East) host the Minnesota Twins (15-20, 3 GB, AL Central) in a three-game midweek series that begins on Tuesday at Nats Park.

fan in dark room
Local

Valley Program for Aging Services opens up Senior Cool Care Program

Chris Graham
veteran military computer laptop
Issues, Politics, U.S. & World

Military Appreciation Month: Advancing stronger veteran protection in Virginia

Cristina Johnson
child poverty
Issues, U.S. & World

Alon Ben-Meir: How do we tolerate child poverty amidst so much wealth?

Alon Ben-Meir
donald trump
Politics, U.S. & World

Donald Trump really wants that ballroom: Or maybe, what is planned underneath?

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status