The Paramount announces Sept. 28 concert date for Ann Wilson

Ann Wilson, the founder and lead singer-songwriter of Heart, will perform live at The Paramount in Downtown Charlottesville on Sept. 28, the venue announced today.

Tickets go on sale to Paramount Star Circle+ Members on Wednesday at 10 a.m., to Paramount Members+ on Thursday at 10 a.m., and to the general public at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, in person at the Box Office, or by phone during Box Office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) by calling 434.979.1333.