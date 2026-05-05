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The Paramount announces Sept. 28 concert date for Ann Wilson

Chris Graham
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paramount theater Ann Wilson, the founder and lead singer-songwriter of Heart, will perform live at The Paramount in Downtown Charlottesville on Sept. 28, the venue announced today.

Tickets go on sale to Paramount Star Circle+ Members on Wednesday at 10 a.m., to Paramount Members+ on Thursday at 10 a.m., and to the general public at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net,  in person at the Box Office, or by phone during Box Office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) by calling 434.979.1333.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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