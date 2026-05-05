Waynesboro city government is hosting a community open house on Wednesday to get feedback on its work on the update to the city’s comprehensive plan.

It’s easy to dismiss this as nerdburger-type stuff, but local leaders do use these plans to guide decisions on zoning and the allocation of public resources, which are only important when something comes up that affects you directly, and then, you’re like, who told them what to do?

The answer: the people who go to these open houses.

Tomorrow’s open house will be held at Kate Collins Middle School beginning at 4 p.m.

It’s a running-type thing going through to 7 p.m.

Get there when you can, with your questions and suggestions.

The city leader folk are calling their in-the-works comp plan update “Waynesboro Together.”

Nice try.

For more information on the comprehensive plan and the process, visit waynesboro.va.us/261/Comprehensive-Plan