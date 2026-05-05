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Waynesboro: Public open house to discuss comprehensive plan set for Wednesday

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Gary L Hider/stock.adobe.com

Waynesboro city government is hosting a community open house on Wednesday to get feedback on its work on the update to the city’s comprehensive plan.

It’s easy to dismiss this as nerdburger-type stuff, but local leaders do use these plans to guide decisions on zoning and the allocation of public resources, which are only important when something comes up that affects you directly, and then, you’re like, who told them what to do?

The answer: the people who go to these open houses.

Tomorrow’s open house will be held at Kate Collins Middle School beginning at 4 p.m.

It’s a running-type thing going through to 7 p.m.

Get there when you can, with your questions and suggestions.

The city leader folk are calling their in-the-works comp plan update “Waynesboro Together.”

Nice try.

For more information on the comprehensive plan and the process, visit waynesboro.va.us/261/Comprehensive-Plan

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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