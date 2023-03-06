Former GSA official gets prison time in government contractor bribery case

A former General Services Administration official was sentenced to 30 months in prison for accepting bribes in exchange for directing government procurement contracts to government contractors.

According to court documents, Charles W. Jones, 59, was employed as a Supervisory Construction Control Representative with the GSA in Richmond. Jones had responsibility for the management and oversight of construction and renovation projects at certain federal buildings throughout the Norfolk, Richmond and Alexandria areas.

Beginning in approximately December 2015 and continuing through August 2019, Jones received bribes totaling $411,192 from Daniel Crowe, in exchange for awarding federal construction projects to Crowe’s companies.

In October 2019, Jones received a cash payment from Jennifer Strickland, the president of SDC Contracting LLC, in exchange for awarding a contract valued at approximately $1,369,501.

Crowe and Strickland have previously pleaded guilty and have been sentenced to related charges.