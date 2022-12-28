Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news five localities receive funds to place working farmlands and forest under permanent conservation easements
State/National

Five localities receive funds to place working farmlands, forests under conservation easements

Crystal Graham
Published:
virginia economy
(© vepar5 – stock.adobe.com)

Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation.

This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands.

“Virginia is home to approximately 16 million acres of forests and over 7.7 million acres of farmland and we are proud to support the preservation of these natural resources,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Farms and working forests are the foundation of Virginia’s rural economy, and farmland preservation benefits landowners, local communities, and the environment.”

Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr said that agriculture and forestry are essential to lives of all Virginians.

“Protecting our working landscapes intact and productive is essential to maintaining Virginia’s agricultural viability into the future,” said Lohr. “These areas grow the food we all depend on while purifying the air we breathe.”

Since the program’s inception in 2008, a total of $13.2 million in state matching funds has been used to partner with 16 local PDR programs to permanently protect more than 14,800 acres on 113 farms.

For more information on PDR programs, call (804) 786-1906.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

‘200 Years, 200 Stories’ celebrates Library of Virginia’s bicentennial
Rebecca Barnabi
john avoli 2022

Avoli launches campaign for 36th House District Republican nomination
Crystal Graham

Delegate John Avoli will seek a third term in the Virginia House of Delegates in the newly drawn 36th House District.

Hany Saleh

Loudoun County: Authorities lead search for missing 46-year-old Sterling man
Chris Graham

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing 46-year-old man.

police

Update: Three dead, two still missing in Nelson County after vehicle found submerged
Chris Graham
Donna Miller FCV

Farm Credit auditor Donna Miller set to retire after 10-year tenure
Crystal Graham
new dominion bookshop charlottesville

Charlottesville Reading Series announces readers for January event
Crystal Graham
alzheimers

Five things we learned about Alzheimer’s disease in 2022
Opinion