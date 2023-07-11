Countries
newsfishburne military school welcomes umw alumnus mike payne
Local

Fishburne Military School welcomes UMW alumnus Mike Payne

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Fishburne Military School.

Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro welcomes Mike Payne as Director of Admissions.

Payne, a graduate of the school which was founded in 1879 for the education of young men, began his new position on July 2.

“We welcome Mike Payne to the Fishburne Team. His admissions background and experience make him the perfect selection to grow our Corps of Cadets as we march toward our 150th Anniversary in 2029,” FMS President Col. Randal E. Brown said.

Payne began his admissions career while attending the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, where he led guided tours of the campus and its offered programs to potential students and their families. He earned his bachelor’s in English from UMW and a master’s in Executive Leadership from Liberty University.

He then took the role of Admissions Counselor at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, before serving as Associate Director of Admissions at Christ School in Asheville, N.C.

“As a graduate of a Virginia boarding school, I have a deep appreciation for the opportunities provided for young men at schools like Fishburne. Some young men need more, and schools like Fishburne provide a place where they are supported and challenged,” Payne said.

In his new role with FMS, Payne will travel cross-country to international events and provide tours to families that are designed to communicate and interact with new families.

With his incomparable energy and enthusiasm for admissions and private schools, FMS is honored to have Payne represent the historic and iconic small school on the hill in Waynesboro.

“I am honored to join Fishburne Military School and I look forward to working with communities across the U.S. to tell the Fishburne story,” Payne said.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

