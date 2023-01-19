Countries
First case of avian flu reported in Virginia; experts say risk to humans is low

Rebecca Barnabi
Photo by Erin Williams for Virginia Tech.

Virginia poultry owners are strongly encouraged to practice biosecurity to protect their flocks against the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed today the first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County.

VDACS is working with the Virginia Poultry Federation and USDA APHIS on a joint incident response. The affected premises was quarantined by state officials, who are performing surveillance and testing within a 10-kilometer radius around the affected flock. The 25,000 infected birds were removed and destroyed. Birds from the flock will not be permitted to enter the United States food system.

“Poultry is the Commonwealth’s top agricultural commodity and protecting this industry remains our top priority. We will continue to work with the Virginia Poultry Federation, and other industry partners, to ensure strict biosecurity protocols are in place for Virginia poultry producers and poultry products that are shipped in and out of the state,” VDACS Commissioner Joseph Guthrie said.

Small backyard non-commercial flocks to large commercial production of poultry in Virginia should review their biosecurity activities to ensure the health of their birds and prevent contact with infected animals.

Human should also minimize contact with wild birds by using gloves. If you come in contact with a bird, wash your hands with soap and water, and change your clothing before any contact with healthy domestic poultry and birds.

Hunters are encouraged to dress game birds in the field when possible and practice good biosecurity to prevent infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk to the general public from HPAI H5 infections to be low to humans, but a serious threat to poultry farms and backyard flocks.

Sick birds or unusual bird deaths may be reported to the State Veterinarian’s Office at 804-692-0601 or at [email protected].

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

