news fauquier county wastewater systems manufacturer investing 3 5m in expansion
News

Fauquier County: Wastewater systems manufacturer investing $3.5M in expansion

Chris Graham
Published:
virginia economy
(© vepar5 – stock.adobe.com)

A Fauquier County nextgen wastewater treatment systems manufacturer is investing $3.5 million in an expansion that will create 16 new jobs.

E-Z Treat will build a new 30,000-square-foot facility next to its existing site in Catlett.

The company, founded in 2000, designs and manufactures efficient and affordable onsite re-circulating sand filter, wastewater treatment systems. E-Z Treat works with engineers, installers, local regulatory agencies and end users to develop the right wastewater treatment solution for consumers specific needs.

“E-Z Treat relocated to Fauquier County years ago because of Virginia’s better business climate and lower utility costs, as well as lower state and local taxes,” said Carl Perry, owner of E-Z Treat. “As a result, we’ve grown significantly here and it makes sense to expand in Catlett, especially with the support we’ve received from Fauquier County and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. We appreciate the Virginia Jobs Investment Program grant to help us offset the costs of workforce recruiting and training.”

E-Z Treat’s primary customers include educational institutions and residential housing developers located in Arizona, California and Florida. The company’s patented Re-Circulating Synthetic Sand Filter is the first and only biological-based treatment system to pass the National Sanitation Foundation-250 Water Reuse 245 and 40 testing.

“E-Z Treat has been creating quality jobs in Virginia for more than 20 years, contributing to the local tax base and providing opportunities for the region’s skilled manufacturing labor pool,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “Virginia is committed to investing in workforce development to ensure a talent pipeline across a broad spectrum of industries, and we are pleased to support the company’s expansion.”

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

