Father, son arrested at Virginia school construction site after call related to firearm

A father and son both face charges after the son allegedly brandished a firearm during an argument with multiple co-workers at a Gloucester High School construction site.

Travis Sentel Evans Jr., 18, of Virginia Beach, is currently being held on no bond.

He has been charged with:

Carrying a firearm on public school property

Brandishing a firearm while on school property

Carrying a concealed weapon

Remove, alter, destroy a serial number to a firearm

Possess marijuana on public school property

His father, Travis Sentel Evans, 44, was also arrested, according to police, for his alleged behavior during his son’s arrest. He was charged with disorderly conduct and is being held on a $1,000 secured bond.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 11:03 a.m. related to the incident. The scene was secured within minutes, according to the GCSO.