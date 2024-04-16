Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Father, son arrested at Virginia school construction site after call related to firearm
Public Safety, Virginia

Father, son arrested at Virginia school construction site after call related to firearm

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Travis Sentel Evans Jr.

A father and son both face charges after the son allegedly brandished a firearm during an argument with multiple co-workers at a Gloucester High School construction site.

Travis Sentel Evans Jr., 18, of Virginia Beach, is currently being held on no bond.

He has been charged with:

  • Carrying a firearm on public school property
  • Brandishing a firearm while on school property
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Remove, alter, destroy a serial number to a firearm
  • Possess marijuana on public school property

His father, Travis Sentel Evans, 44, was also arrested, according to police, for his alleged behavior during his son’s arrest. He was charged with disorderly conduct and is being held on a $1,000 secured bond.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 11:03 a.m. related to the incident. The scene was secured within minutes, according to the GCSO.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 New artisan gift shop hopes to bring happiness to corner of Heather Heyer Way
2 Miyares joins Republican AG effort to tell Bank of America who it needs to do business with
3 Ryan Dunn ‘all in’ on NBA Draft: Analyzing the move for Dunn, and for Virginia
4 Did you see Caitlin Clark’s WNBA salary? Time to pay the women what they’re worth
5 Did ‘Sleepy Donald’ just confess in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case?

Latest News

Economy, Local

‘A new civic and community anchor’: Staunton breaks ground on new Juvenile & DR building

Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball
Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia adds 6’7″ center Hawa Doumbouya from transfer portal

Chris Graham

Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton picked up a 6’7” center from Maryland, Hawa Doumbouya, from the transfer portal on Tuesday.

donald trump
Politics, US & World

Did ‘Sleepy Donald’ just confess in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case?

Chris Graham

Disgraced ex-president Donald Trump, we should call him “Sleepy Donald,” since he fell asleep in a New York court again on Tuesday, probably should have stretched out his grandpa nap a little longer.

deflated basketball
Sports

Did you see Caitlin Clark’s WNBA salary? Time to pay the women what they’re worth

Chris Graham
biosolids sign2
Climate, Local

What about that ‘biosolids land application’ sign in Augusta County?

Chris Graham
waynesboro
Local, Politics

Waynesboro hosting meeting on housing conditions, availability on Wednesday

Connie Wright-Zink
Police badge
Local, Public Safety

Waynesboro PD seeks public’s help identifying suspect in Genicom Drive burglary

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status