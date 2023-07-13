Families facing dementia urged to take precautions during hot summer months

As the temperatures rise across Virginia, extreme heat can have a significant impact on everyone’s safety, but they can be especially stressful and confusing for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Alzheimer’s disease causes a number of changes in the brain and body that may affect their safety, including changes in sensitivity to temperatures.

There are more than 150,000 Virginians living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Taking measures to plan ahead can prevent injuries and help a person with dementia feel more relaxed and less overwhelmed.

“People living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia can be vulnerable during extreme weather because their judgment may be impaired and they may be unable to communicate discomfort,” said Jeanne Snyder, Community Executive, Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia. “It’s really important to take extra precautions with these individuals when there is extreme heat or other excessive weather conditions.”

Safety tips

Make a plan. Family and friends should prepare accordingly and make plans to regularly check-in on a person living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias during extreme heat. Arrange alternative plans for cooler spaces, if air conditioning is unavailable, and dress in loose, light clothing.

For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 helpline at (800) 272-3900.