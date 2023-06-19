Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsexpert on misguided administrations banning teaching of critical race theory
Virginia

Expert on misguided administrations, banning teaching of critical race theory

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Onwubiko Agozino
Onwubiko Agozino (Photo courtesy Virginia Tech)

It’s been two years since the United States designated Juneteenth a federal holiday. But America still has a long way to go to recognize and correct racial injustice on a wider scale, says a Virginia Tech expert.

Onwubiko Agozino is a professor of sociology at Virginia Tech. His scholarly work is focused on people of African descent and other marginalized groups globally.

He believes that the commemoration of Juneteenth should drive people to recognize and stop racism that still exists in society.

The June 19 holiday marks the day two months after the Civil War that enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, learned that they were free.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made critical race theory a campaign issue and took action on it on his first day in office. Agozino said those efforts are misguided.

“Misguided administrations around the country are busy banning the teaching of critical race theory and restricting the teaching of African American history in schools,” Agozino said. “But Juneteenth should serve as a reminder that racism-sexism-poverty are joined together and should be resisted in solidarity and in coalitions in the interest of all.”

Many in the African American community will celebrate the day with picnics, parties and remembrance events.

Agozino said he believes that Juneteenth should instead be marked by reading relevant history books.

“What needs to be learned from the Juneteenth commemoration is that racism is a threat to the entire society and not only against people of African descent or people of color alone,” he said. “We are to be united as human beings the way Martin Luther King, Jr. put it.”

Agozino is a professor of sociology and a scholar-activist who values inclusive excellence and diversity with critical attention focused on people of African descent and other marginalized groups around the world. He emphasizes race, class, and gender issues in his contributions to learning, discovery, and community engagement beyond the boundaries of the classroom.

Youngkin defends making critical race theory a campaign issue: Calls it ‘privilege bingo’

Youngkin takes actions on COVID, critical race theory, RGGI on Day One

Youngkin report, not surprisingly, purports to find CRT in Virginia public education

Critics slam Youngkin-directed effort to whitewash K-12 history, social science teaching

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Juneteenth: Recognition important, real change takes more than 24 hours
2 Virginia didn’t have a full-strength Jay Woolfolk in Omaha: Spring football is why
3 #7 Virginia battles, ultimately falls to TCU, 4-3, ending College World Series run
4 Virginia overachieved to get to Omaha: But yes, this one still stings
5 Omahoos Notebook: Tough weekend for the good guys in orange and blue

Latest News

jay woolfolk
Sports

Virginia didn’t have a full-strength Jay Woolfolk in Omaha: Spring football is why

Chris Graham
pulse line on black background
U.S./World

VCU researcher: ‘Americans are sicker and die earlier than people’ in other countries

Crystal Graham

Americans experience more illness, have less access to health care and pay more for health services than citizens in other high-income countries.

Virginia

Report: Virginia bleeds red, white and blue as America’s most patriotic state

Rebecca Barnabi

America’s birthday is fast approaching while the nation struggles with high inflation and elevated homicide rates.

youngkin behavioral health
Virginia

Virginia delivers for behavioral health, signing bills to support workforce, individuals in crisis

Crystal Graham
Karen Wright Marsh book
Culture

Founding director of Theological Horizons to speak about new book July 15

Crystal Graham
juneteenth scholars virginia tech
Virginia

Virginia Tech faculty receive summer funding for research to fight racism, inequality

Crystal Graham
group of hands showing diverse population
Local

Juneteenth: Recognition important, real change takes more than 24 hours

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy