Executive Director appointed for Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board

Charlottesville Interim City Manager Michael C. Rogers and the City of Charlottesville have appointed Inez M. Gonzalez as the new Executive Director of the Police Civilian Oversight Board.

The appointment was approved by Charlottesville City Council on April 17.

Gonzalez will report to Deputy City Manager Ashley Reynolds Marshall and will start her service in Charlottesville on May 1.

“Ms. Gonzalez brings to the Office of Oversight over 28 years of experience in law enforcement, including in internal affairs,” said Rogers. “We are excited to both welcome Inez to the city and to ensure that our Police Civilian Oversight Board has proper staffing to engage in their work as outlined by our City Council.”

Gonzalez brings to Charlottesville her deep bench of experience, having spent more than 25 years with the City of Newark, N.J.’s police department. Gonzalez served in a variety of roles during that time, including as a community services officer serving as a liaison between the police department and community groups within an assigned area; as a sergeant and internal affairs investigator and domestic violence coordinator; as a lieutenant and integrity control officer, and finally, as a commander in the office of internal affairs.

Most recently, Gonzalez worked as a regulatory enforcement inspector for the Department of State in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Bureau of Enforcement and Investigation’s office.

“I am genuinely excited to start my new role with the PCOB. I look forward to working with the board and other stakeholders to make meaningful changes that will positively impact the citizens of Charlottesville,” said Gonzalez. “We are delighted that Ms. Gonzalez has agreed to come and work for the board. All of us who interviewed her were greatly impressed by her qualifications, experience and demeanor. Her presence will greatly aid us in going forward with our important work,” said William “Bill” Mendez, chair of the Police Civilian Oversight Board.

Gonzalez holds a B.A. from Grantham University where she majored in Criminal Justice and Homeland Security.

She is also bilingual in both English and Spanish and is the first Hispanic Female Lieutenant and Captain in the history of the Newark Police Department.

She has extensive training and certifications, including from Northwestern University in community and problem-oriented policing.