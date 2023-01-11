Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news entrepreneurs have new platform for support connection in the shenandoah valley
Local

Entrepreneurs have new platform for support, connection in the Shenandoah Valley

Crystal Graham
Published:

valley business compass VBCEntrepreneurs in the Shenandoah Valley now have additional resources to help them start and grow their business with Valley Business Compass, online at valleybusinesscompass.com.

Launched by the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund, the information will connect business leaders looking for a job, funding, mentorship or professional services.

The Valley Business platform was developed through a Build to Scale Award from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The roots of the system date back to 2012 when the Shenandoah Valley Innovation Coalition started to provide support to entrepreneurs. Valley Business Compass will replace the original resource website that was established in 2015.

“We would like to recognize and thank all of those who worked together diligently for over a decade to build our regional ecosystem. Without that initial effort, we would not be where we are today,” said Mary Lou Bourne, Director of Technology Innovation and Economic Development at James Madison University.

SCCF encourages entrepreneurs, mentors, resource and service providers to create their own profile on the website.

Users can also see curated lists of resource providers, news updates and events happening in the Valley.

The site is a free resource provided for current and potential business owners in the Shenandoah Valley region.

If your organization needs assistance on the platform, contact Nick Koger, Community Outreach at SCCF, at [email protected]

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

chesapeake bay
,

Action needed to curb menhaden ‘net spills,’ harvest in Chesapeake Bay
Opinion
earth

You don’t need a PhD to identify plants, animals in the natural world
Opinion

Not surprisingly in this day and age, you don’t need a PhD to identify plants and animals out in the natural world. All you need is a smartphone and an app.

lgbtq

Equality Virginia: Focus on real issues not harmful laws targeting trans, nonbinary youth
Crystal Graham

Lawmakers in Virginia are joining a national trend by introducing harmful legislation targeting transgender and nonbinary youth.

mega millions jackpot

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.35 billion; three tickets in Virginia win $10k
Crystal Graham
road

Big blind spots: Staunton area crash fatality rate up for commercial motor vehicles
Rebecca Barnabi
aaron rouse
, ,

Former Virginia Tech football player flips State Senate seat in Norfolk-Virginia Beach area
Chris Graham
virginia economy
,

UVA technology spinoff launching in Albemarle County, creating 31 new jobs
Chris Graham