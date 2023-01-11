Entrepreneurs have new platform for support, connection in the Shenandoah Valley

Entrepreneurs in the Shenandoah Valley now have additional resources to help them start and grow their business with Valley Business Compass, online at valleybusinesscompass.com.

Launched by the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund, the information will connect business leaders looking for a job, funding, mentorship or professional services.

The Valley Business platform was developed through a Build to Scale Award from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The roots of the system date back to 2012 when the Shenandoah Valley Innovation Coalition started to provide support to entrepreneurs. Valley Business Compass will replace the original resource website that was established in 2015.

“We would like to recognize and thank all of those who worked together diligently for over a decade to build our regional ecosystem. Without that initial effort, we would not be where we are today,” said Mary Lou Bourne, Director of Technology Innovation and Economic Development at James Madison University.

SCCF encourages entrepreneurs, mentors, resource and service providers to create their own profile on the website.

Users can also see curated lists of resource providers, news updates and events happening in the Valley.

The site is a free resource provided for current and potential business owners in the Shenandoah Valley region.

If your organization needs assistance on the platform, contact Nick Koger, Community Outreach at SCCF, at [email protected]