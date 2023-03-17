Countries
news electric waste collection day registration open for charlottesville albemarle county
Local

Electric waste collection day registration open for Charlottesville, Albemarle County

Crystal Graham
Published:
recycling electronics
(© Photographee.eu – stock.adobe.com)

Registration is open for Rivanna Solid Waste Authority’s electronic waste collection day to be held on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ivy Material Utilization Center, 4576 Dick Woods Road, in Charlottesville.

During this program, residents of Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville will be able to dispose of e-waste for free.

To participate, residents must register in advance.

Participants will be asked to register for a specific time window. Once the time slot is selected and registration is complete, a confirmation email will be sent. There are 110 spaces per time window.

Rules for the event are as follows:

Only electronic waste will be accepted (computers/laptops and accessories, printer/scanner/fax machines, VCRs, camcorders, stereos, televisions)

Appliances and other types of electronics (hair dryers, vacuums, etc.) will not be accepted.

No more than 10 total items per registrant.

No more than 2 tube-style televisions or monitors per registrant.

Participants must bring their registration ticket on the day of the event in order to drop off items.

For full details and to register for this event, please visit: www.rivanna.org/ewaste

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

