Educational partnership between Stuart Hall School, presidential library explores historical decade

Students enrolled in a history class at Stuart Hall School are collaborating with Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library for hands-on historical research.

The unique educational partnership includes high school juniors and seniors focused exclusively on the decade between 1912 to 1922. Several events in this decade continue to resonate throughout the modern world, beginning with the election of President Thomas Woodrow Wilson. Key moments include World War I, the bloodiest and costliest war in history until then, the Russian Revolution, the 1918 influenza pandemic, the beginning of Prohibition, the Tulsa race massacre and women gaining voting rights in the United States and Great Britain.

“When we’re talking about things like voting rights, labor issues, racism, pandemics or global conflict, those are still very relevant issues, even though we’re talking about a decade that happened 100 years ago,” Stuart Hall history teacher Timothy Layne said.

Lane’s History III class has visited the library twice, with more visits planned throughout the semester. WWPL President and CEO Robin von Seldeneck and staff offer their expertise to guide students through research methodologies and resources.

“Any chance that I have to work with students, particularly high school students, is a real joy to me personally,” said von Seldeneck, who is also a former teacher at Stuart Hall. “The opportunity to work with a cohort of students for a whole year is very exciting for us.”

The library is benefitting from the students’ visits by gathering their opinions on how to shape future exhibits.

Coincidentally, the library’s museum is creating a new exhibit design that widens its focus beyond Wilson to include more of the era around his two-term presidency.

“I would argue that it’s probably one of the most important decades in understanding our world today, because so many issues that we deal with today all stem from that time period of 1912 to 1922,” von Seldeneck said. “That historical context there, of understanding the geopolitical, social and cultural issues that we all deal with, all can be traced back.”

An academic conference is planned for the end of the year during which students will present their findings from the research they conducted through the class.

Stuart Hall School is a day and boarding school for students in grades 6 to 12 in Staunton. Stuart Hall has educated students from Virginia and around the world since 1844 with a mission to prepare students for engaged lives of intellectual curiosity, creativity and contribution.

“As an independent school, we strive to give our students unique opportunities for authentic learning. We want them to develop real-world skills and knowledge and to have an active role in their educational experience,” Stuart Hall Head of School Jason Coady said.

Coady said the partnership is allowing students to make full use of a community asset only found in Staunton.

“We couldn’t be more excited for them and for this opportunity.”