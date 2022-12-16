Duke’s of Hazzard’s Wopat releases ‘Simple Man’ album

In advance of the Christmas at Cooter’s Place event set for Dec. 17 and 18, Tom Wopat has released his 13th studio album titled Simple Man.

The album will be on sale in Luray this weekend or on all digital platforms.

Wopat called upon his longtime band which included producer and bassist David Finck, who co-produced and recorded Simple Man alongside Wopat, their 4th studio collaboration together. The friends birthed Simple Man in a New York City studio in October with producer and musician Joel Arnow.

“First and foremost, it is verified that Tom and I work well together,” said Finck. “I knew this. Tom and I react and respond similarly to music. These factors combined with Tom’s strong work ethic and fantastic sense of humor allow for a recording process that can only result in a wonderful listening experience.”

The album is a 13-track mixture of songs with musical elements that range from country, blues, jazz to Americana.

Simple Man contains Wopat originals like “County Line,” the album’s focus track and namesake of his current movie trilogy.

“First of all, I’ve come to realize that a recording like this is truly a collective effort,” said Wopat. “I serve primarily as the instigator, but the real talent lies with those around me who facilitate what I’m trying to express. David Finck on bass, Tedd Firth on piano, and Peter Grant on drums, have been my “A” trio for over 20 years. I convened the four of us for a couple rehearsals, and we settled on some fairly disparate material, mostly songs we’ve worked up live, with a few unfamiliar selections thrown in for good measure.”

Wopat is best known for playing Luke on Dukes of Hazzard.

