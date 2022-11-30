Dukes of Hazzard’s Tom Wopat to perform free concert at Cooter’s Place in Luray

Tom Wopat is best known for his role as “Luke” on the hit series “The Dukes of Hazzard.” However, he is also a celebrated singer-songwriter who was nominated for a Tony award for his performance on Broadway.

Wopat will perform a free Christmas show at Cooter’s Place in Luray on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

Wopat will perform with his band and host a fan meet and greet.

While the performance is free, guests are asked to RSVP. The concert is limited to 250 guests.

He’ll also be at Cooter’s signing autographs on Dec. 18.

Festivities are free including Tom’s homemade Christmas cookies.

For more information, visit https://cootersplace.com/tom-wopat-free-christmas-concert-luray-va/