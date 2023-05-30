DMV reports nine cyclist deaths in Virginia this year, offers tips for safety

In 2023, there have been 160 bicycle-involved crashes on Virginia’s roads, resulting in the death of nine cyclists and 156 injuries.

As National Bicycle Safety Month comes to a close, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is asking all Virginians, both cyclists and motorists, to look out for each other on the road.

“Cyclists are some of our most vulnerable road users. We all share the responsibility of keeping them safe,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “Looking out for each other is key. Be visible and predictable as a cyclist, and respect bike lanes and pass with care as a motorist.”

The DMV is offering tips for bicyclists and motorists to avoid a potential crash.

Tips for bicyclists

Always wear a properly-fitted helmet

Check your bike equipment before heading out

Ride in the same direction as traffic

Obey traffic signs, signals, and lane markings

Wear equipment to protect you and make you more visible to others

Tips for motorists