Virginia

DMV reports nine cyclist deaths in Virginia this year, offers tips for safety

Crystal Graham
Published date:
bicycle cyclist helmet bicyclist bike lane traffic city
(© Timelynx – stock.adobe.com)

In 2023, there have been 160 bicycle-involved crashes on Virginia’s roads, resulting in the death of nine cyclists and 156 injuries.

As National Bicycle Safety Month comes to a close, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is asking all Virginians, both cyclists and motorists, to look out for each other on the road.

“Cyclists are some of our most vulnerable road users. We all share the responsibility of keeping them safe,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “Looking out for each other is key. Be visible and predictable as a cyclist, and respect bike lanes and pass with care as a motorist.”

The DMV is offering tips for bicyclists and motorists to avoid a potential crash.

Tips for bicyclists

  • Always wear a properly-fitted helmet
  • Check your bike equipment before heading out
  • Ride in the same direction as traffic
  • Obey traffic signs, signals, and lane markings
  • Wear equipment to protect you and make you more visible to others

Tips for motorists

  • Pass bicyclists on the road with care; allow at least three feet clearance
  • Look for cyclists before opening a car door or pulling out from a parking space
  • Yield to bicyclists at intersections and as directed by signs and signals
  • Look for bicyclists before making turns, either left or right
  • Respect designated bicycle lanes; don’t use them for parking, passing or turning

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

