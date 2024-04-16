Did ‘Sleepy Donald’ just confess in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case?

Disgraced ex-president Donald Trump, we should call him “Sleepy Donald,” since he fell asleep in a New York court again on Tuesday, probably should have stretched out his grandpa nap a little longer.

Trump, after they woke him up, took to ranting at TV cameras, as is his wont, following the long day in court, and in the process inadvertently said the quiet part about the hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels out loud.

“I was paying a lawyer, and we marked it down as a legal expense, some accountant, I didn’t know, marked it down as a legal expense. That’s exactly what it was. And you get indicted over that?” Trump said.

Actually, yes, the payments to the lawyer, Michael Cohen, that Trump had his accountant mark down as a legal expense, are precisely what he was indicted for.

Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records because he tried to pass off the payments to Cohen to reimburse his former fixer for paying Daniels $130,000 to sign a nondisclosure agreement about her encounters with Trump.

Cohen has already served prison time for his role in the scheme.

The trial is expected to take six to eight weeks to get to the conclusion, which seems foreordained, now that the defendant has admitted, mere steps away from the courtroom door, that he’s guilty.

God only knows what else Trump is going to confess to between now and mid-June.