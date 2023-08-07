Countries
Updated: Tornado warning issued for Waynesboro, Staunton, Augusta County

Crystal Graham
Updated, 4:04 p.m.: Tornado warning issued for Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County. Storm likely to hit around 4:25 p.m. in Lyndhurst and Stuarts Draft. Waynesboro and Staunton likely around 4:30 p.m. Take cover now.

Updated, 3:18 p.m.: Tornado warning extended to Dayton, Bridgewater and Rockingham County until 3:45 p.m.

 

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for West Augusta and Highland County and Pendleton County, W.Va. until 3:15 p.m. ET.

A severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Monterey at 2:44 p.m.

Radar indicated possible rotation south of Blue Grass in Highland County.

Golfball size hail is also possible. Flying debris may be dangerous. Tree damage is likely.

Residents are advised to take cover now, avoid windows and move to the lowest point of their home.

The storm could head to the Harrisonburg area next, according to experts.

Tornado watch/Severe thunderstorm warning

A tornado watch was issued for most of Virginia and Washington, D.C. through 9 p.m. Monday.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for the region.

