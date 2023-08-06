Countries
Get ready Virginia: Monday could bring downpours, hail, wind, tornadoes
Crystal Graham
Published date:
rain storm
(© Ajax9 – stock.adobe.com)

The extreme heat and humidity are leading to the potential for severe storms throughout Virginia on Sunday and Monday.

Storms on Sunday are likely to take place later this afternoon, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Thomas Kines.

Kines said storms are likely to begin after 3 p.m. from Interstate 80 in Southwest Virginia on west.

“These storms can contain damaging wind gusts,” Kines said. “These storms will weaken as they head east this evening.”

Weather on Monday is likely to be more severe than Sunday, Kines said.

“Storms will move through the western part of the state tomorrow afternoon and into the I-95 corridor during the late day and early nighttime,” Kines said. “These storms can bring flooding downpours, hail and damaging wind.

“Across the northern part of the state. there might even be a tornado.”

Before the storms arrive on Monday, temperatures will make a run for 90, Kines said.

“Some spots in the eastern part of the state will have temperatures in the 90s,” Kines said. “Factor in the humidity tomorrow, and it will feel 5-10 degrees higher.”

The good news, Kines said, is that “Tuesday will be a less humid day.”

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

