VDOT prepared for Monday’s potential severe weather including hail, tornadoes
Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
traffic rain weather road
(© toa555 – stock.adobe.com)

The potential for severe weather this afternoon and evening has the attention of the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The forecast shows a line of strong, severe storms reaching the Commonwealth around 3 p.m. today. Damaging winds are a threat with gusts up to 80 mph possible in central and western areas of the state and 60-70 mph in the east.

Large hail and tornadoes may also be possible in the line of storms.

This severe weather system may cause downed trees, power lines and other debris, as well as flooding that will make roadways extremely hazardous or impassable.

Stay away from downed wires and do not approach or touch trees or limbs that are entangled with wires as they could be extremely dangerous.

The safety of the public and road crews is a top priority for VDOT.

VDOT encourages travelers to pay close attention to local weather reports and limit travel based on conditions.

Roadway safety tips

  • Obey all “road closed” signage.
  • “Turn around, don’t drown” – Do not attempt to travel through flooded roadways. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the primary causes of flood-related deaths occur to individuals driving into or walking in or near flood waters.
  • 6 inches of flood water is enough to knock an adult off of their feet
  • 12 inches can move most cars
  • 18-24 inches can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks
  • Be alert to debris, downed trees and power lines.
  • Move over for emergency crews operating in or near roadways.
  • Be alert to High Wind Advisories, especially on bridges or taller structures. High-profile vehicles such as tractor trailers, SUVs or box trucks are especially vulnerable and should not cross a bridge when a High Wind Advisory is posted.

Road conditions

Prior to travel, the public may check road conditions by calling 511 or visiting www.511Virginia.org

The public may report problems such as flooding, downed trees or road hazards to VDOT’s 24-hour customer service center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling (800) FOR-ROAD.

AUGUST 6, 2023

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

