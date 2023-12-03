Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Court Square Theater recruiting for visual, performing arts instructors
Arts & Culture, Local

Court Square Theater recruiting for visual, performing arts instructors

Crystal Graham
Published date:
film theater curtain
(© Romolo Tavani – stock.adobe.com)

The Court Square Theater ACT ONE educational program is now recruiting visual and performing artists to serve as instructors for a new series of master classes to be held in 2024.

Class formats may range from lectures to demonstrations to workshops in various areas of the visual and performing arts, crafts and other creative disciplines.

Each month, a three-hour class will feature a different topic and instructor.

This new ACT ONE initiative is supported in part by The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Earlynn J. Miller Fund for the Arts.

Prospective instructors are invited to apply with class proposals and resumes by Dec. 31, 2023.

Artists will be compensated for their teaching and must provide their own curriculum for three hours of instruction.

Details and application form are available at courtsquaretheater.org/master-class-series.

CST rolled out its educational program, ACT ONE, in fall 2022. The program is designed to foster a love for and understanding of theater through instruction in the various aspects involved in bringing a production from script to stage. ACT ONE also encompasses CST’s summer theater camps.

Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Confirmed: Indiana finalizes deal to hire JMU football coach Curt Cignetti
2 ‘Elf: The Musical’ encourages audiences to fall in love with the holidays again
3 Waynesboro takes step to move Voter Registrar office to new permanent location
4 The demise of Staunton local sports radio station WTON was, unfortunately, inevitable
5 UVA researchers find unlikely source that may help people with stress, depression, anxiety

Latest News

basketball
Basketball, Sports

Longwood storms back from early 14-point deficit, blows out Morgan State, 88-54

Chris Graham
uva la salle
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia notches win on the road at La Salle, 94-73

Chris Graham

Virginia got a win in its first true road game of the 2023-2024 season, winning 94-73 at La Salle on Sunday.

acc football
Football, Sports

Scott German: Florida State got the shaft, because the ACC plays too nice

Scott German

The final season of the College Football Playoff field of four didn’t end quietly. 

football money
Football, Sports

College Football Playoff committee doofuses screw FSU, ACC out of spot

Chris Graham
waterfall bridge at crabtree falls
Virginia

Public invited to share ideas during Blue Ridge Rising regional summit on Dec. 5-6

Crystal Graham
Shenandoah University
Arts & Culture, Local

Shenandoah Conservatory’s ‘Hydrogen Jukebox’ honored in national competition

Crystal Graham
bike helmet donation
Local

Local nonprofit distributes bike helmets to prevent traumatic brain injury

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy