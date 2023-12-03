Court Square Theater recruiting for visual, performing arts instructors

The Court Square Theater ACT ONE educational program is now recruiting visual and performing artists to serve as instructors for a new series of master classes to be held in 2024.

Class formats may range from lectures to demonstrations to workshops in various areas of the visual and performing arts, crafts and other creative disciplines.

Each month, a three-hour class will feature a different topic and instructor.

This new ACT ONE initiative is supported in part by The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Earlynn J. Miller Fund for the Arts.

Prospective instructors are invited to apply with class proposals and resumes by Dec. 31, 2023.

Artists will be compensated for their teaching and must provide their own curriculum for three hours of instruction.

Details and application form are available at courtsquaretheater.org/master-class-series.

CST rolled out its educational program, ACT ONE, in fall 2022. The program is designed to foster a love for and understanding of theater through instruction in the various aspects involved in bringing a production from script to stage. ACT ONE also encompasses CST’s summer theater camps.

Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley.