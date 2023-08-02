Countries
Construction complete at State Park for motorboat ramp with access to the Potomac River
Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Widewater boat ram
Widewater boat ramp, submitted.

Widewater State Park in Stafford has a new motorboat ramp with direct access to the Potomac River.

The boat ramp provides an excellent view of and direct access to the Potomac River-Mallows Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

The new launch area officially opened on July 10 and boasts 50 boat trailer parking spots, 14 single vehicle parking spaces and restrooms.

An automated gate and contact station were also included in the construction.

Overnight and late return boating is permitted, but daily parking fees apply.

The ramp opens at 5 a.m. daily, and the gate will allow vehicles to leave anytime, but you must enter to launch before the automatic gate closes at dusk each day.

Please note that closing times change with dusk hours throughout the year, so be sure to call the park office for current closing times.

For more information about boating at Virginia State Parks visit DCR’s boating webpage.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

