Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news congressman donald mceachin passes after long battle with colorectal cancer
Politics

Congressman Donald McEachin passes after long battle with colorectal cancer

Chris Graham
Published:
Donald McEachin
(© Eli Wilson – Shutterstock)

Fourth District Congressman Donald McEachin died on Monday at the age of 61 after a battle with colorectal cancer.

The former state delegate and state senator was elected to Congress to represent the Fourth District in 2016, and had just won re-election to a fourth term earlier this month.

McEachin’s death was from the secondary effects of a colorectal cancer diagnosis from 2013, according to a statement from his chief of staff, Tara Rountree.

“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first,” Rountree said.

McEachin was an alum of American University, had his law degree from the University of Virginia, and also earned a master of divinity from Virginia Union.

He served three terms in the Virginia House of Delegates beginning in 1995, and was the Democratic Party nominee for attorney general in 2001, losing that year to Republican Jerry Kilgore.

He would be elected to the House of Delegates again in 2005, then won a State Senate seat in 2007, and served there until his election to Congress in 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Colette, and the couple’s three children.

“Donald and Colette McEachin have been wonderful friends to me and Lisa for more than 30 years,” U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said in a statement. “We often bonded over stories and laughs about our mutual challenges raising families with three strong-willed daughters.

“Up until the very end, Don was a fighter,” Warner said. “Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice. Tonight, Virginia has lost a great leader, and I have lost a great friend.”

“I met Donald McEachin in 1985, and we became fast friends,” said U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine. “Anne and I went to the Richmond party celebrating his marriage to Colette. Our kids were the same age, we shared a statewide ticket with Mark Warner, and we’ve been together in the Virginia federal delegation for years.

“I was last with him on election night three weeks ago, celebrating his win,” Kaine said. “He was a gentle giant, a compassionate champion for underdogs, a climate warrior, a Christian example, an understanding dad, a proud husband, a loyal brother. ‘Teach us how short our life is, so that we may become wise.’ Psalm 90:12.”

“A dear friend and trusted colleague, Don dedicated his life to public service and made a difference for the people of Virginia in Congress and in the General Assembly,” Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria said. “He fought every day for his constituents and the Commonwealth and gave a voice to our most vulnerable citizens.

“There is no doubt that Don’s service made Virginia and our country a better place for all, and he will be dearly missed. I am keeping his wife Colette, his family, friends, and staff in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Luria said.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

virginia tech men's basketball

Virginia Tech bludgeons Minnesota, 67-57, to open final ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Roger Gonzalez
virginia department of conservation and recreation

Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to offer training for dam owners
News Contributors

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will offer a virtual training session for owners of the state’s more than 2,600 regulated dams. 

fire

Harrisonburg: Fire officials investigating apparent intentionally set fire
Chris Graham

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is seeking leads related to a structure fire that occurred last week in Shannon Hill Office Park.

hugh freeze

Auburn hires Liberty’s Hugh Freeze as its next football coach: ‘The best fit’
Chris Graham
bryce perkins

Bryce Perkins has an NFL start under his belt: What are his future prospects?
Chris Graham
jerry ratcliffe

Sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe among inductees in Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Chris Graham
interstate 81

Shenandoah County: Winchester man dies from injuries in Interstate 81 crash
Chris Graham