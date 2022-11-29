Congressman Donald McEachin passes after long battle with colorectal cancer

Fourth District Congressman Donald McEachin died on Monday at the age of 61 after a battle with colorectal cancer.

The former state delegate and state senator was elected to Congress to represent the Fourth District in 2016, and had just won re-election to a fourth term earlier this month.

McEachin’s death was from the secondary effects of a colorectal cancer diagnosis from 2013, according to a statement from his chief of staff, Tara Rountree.

“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first,” Rountree said.

McEachin was an alum of American University, had his law degree from the University of Virginia, and also earned a master of divinity from Virginia Union.

He served three terms in the Virginia House of Delegates beginning in 1995, and was the Democratic Party nominee for attorney general in 2001, losing that year to Republican Jerry Kilgore.

He would be elected to the House of Delegates again in 2005, then won a State Senate seat in 2007, and served there until his election to Congress in 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Colette, and the couple’s three children.

“Donald and Colette McEachin have been wonderful friends to me and Lisa for more than 30 years,” U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said in a statement. “We often bonded over stories and laughs about our mutual challenges raising families with three strong-willed daughters.

“Up until the very end, Don was a fighter,” Warner said. “Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice. Tonight, Virginia has lost a great leader, and I have lost a great friend.”

“I met Donald McEachin in 1985, and we became fast friends,” said U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine. “Anne and I went to the Richmond party celebrating his marriage to Colette. Our kids were the same age, we shared a statewide ticket with Mark Warner, and we’ve been together in the Virginia federal delegation for years.

“I was last with him on election night three weeks ago, celebrating his win,” Kaine said. “He was a gentle giant, a compassionate champion for underdogs, a climate warrior, a Christian example, an understanding dad, a proud husband, a loyal brother. ‘Teach us how short our life is, so that we may become wise.’ Psalm 90:12.”

“A dear friend and trusted colleague, Don dedicated his life to public service and made a difference for the people of Virginia in Congress and in the General Assembly,” Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria said. “He fought every day for his constituents and the Commonwealth and gave a voice to our most vulnerable citizens.

“There is no doubt that Don’s service made Virginia and our country a better place for all, and he will be dearly missed. I am keeping his wife Colette, his family, friends, and staff in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Luria said.