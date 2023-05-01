Confirmed EF-3 tornado causes $15 million in damage in Virginia Beach

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 level tornado with peak winds of 145 mph touched down in Virginia Beach on Sunday.

The tornado damage was spread over a 4.5-mile path the Eastern Branch of the Lynnhaven River to Fort Story.

Preliminary reports estimate more than $15 million in residential damage. Nine homes were destroyed; 36 others sustained major damage making them uninhabitable; and many more took on significant damage.

The public damage assessment estimate amounts to $731,000 to date, according to city officials.

