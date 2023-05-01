Countries
Virginia

Confirmed EF-3 tornado causes $15 million in damage in Virginia Beach

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia beach damage
Photo: City of Virginia Beach

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 level tornado with peak winds of 145 mph touched down in Virginia Beach on Sunday.

The tornado damage was spread over a 4.5-mile path the Eastern Branch of the Lynnhaven River to Fort Story.

Preliminary reports estimate more than $15 million in residential damage. Nine homes were destroyed; 36 others sustained major damage making them uninhabitable; and many more took on significant damage.

The public damage assessment estimate amounts to $731,000 to date, according to city officials.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

