Christmas Day abduction ends with victim uninjured; Harrisonburg man in jail

A 28-year-old man is behind bars after abducting a woman he had a past relationship with in Harrisonburg on Christmas Day.

Ruben Enrique Mejia Garcia, 28, of Harrisonburg, is being held without bond in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at 1:45 p.m. regarding the incident in the 40 block of South Avenue.

Officers spoke with witnesses who stated that the 23-year-old victim had been abducted by Mejía García.

Mejía García, who had previously been in a relationship with the victim, came to the area of the victim’s apartment and forced her into a vehicle before driving away with her to an area outside of the city.

He threatened the victim and brandished a gun at her which caused her to stay in the vehicle.

After forcing conversation for approximately one hour, Mejía García returned the victim uninjured to the area of her apartment. Her name and their previous relationship were not provided by HPD.

Officers were on location when she returned and soon thereafter located Mejía García walking on Central Avenue.

Officers detained Mejía García while they investigated further and arrested him on several charges related to the incident.

Mejía García has been charged with abduction, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and battery of a family member, unlawful possession of a firearm and brandishing a firearm.