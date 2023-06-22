Countries
Virginia

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU named one of the nation’s best children’s hospitals

Crystal Graham
Published date:

childrens hospital of richmond at vcuU.S. News & World Report has named Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU one of the nation’s best hospitals for kids in eight out of 10 pediatric specialties – the most since the Best Children’s Hospital rankings were established 17 years ago.

The publication’s 2023-24 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings were released Wednesday.

“Our health system teams put the needs of patients first – and when it comes to Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, that means creating an all-inclusive space to address children’s’ health care and families’ needs in a comprehensive way,” said Michael Rao, Ph.D., president of Virginia Commonwealth University and VCU Health. “I’m proud to see that work recognized. Pediatric subspecialty care is vitally important, and our pediatric experts are the best in providing the best care possible, creating hope and a brighter future for the children and families of Richmond and beyond.”

CHoR’s rankings include nephrology (#26), pulmonology (#26), neurology and neurosurgery (#33), urology (#33), gastroenterology (#36), cancer (#37), diabetes and endocrinology (#41) and neonatology (#49).

CHoR is also rated among the top 10 children’s hospitals in the Mid-Atlantic region, which encompasses Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia.

“We’re beyond proud to be a full-service, comprehensive children’s hospital for kids and families from Virginia and beyond,” said Elias Neujahr, MHA, MBA, CHoR president. “These U.S. News rankings demonstrate that when families come to CHoR, they’re getting care that is among the best in the country – and our continued advancement in these rankings speaks to the priority we place on delivering quality, safe and innovative care for children every day.”

The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings are designed to provide families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses with data-driven guidance to find quality medical care.

CHoR cares for kids with injuries and illnesses ranging from common to complex, serving more than 70,000 families last year from across the commonwealth, nearly all 50 states and outside the United States. Earlier this year, the hospital opened the Children’s Tower, its new 16-story home for pediatric inpatient, emergency and trauma care.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

