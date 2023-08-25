Chesterfield County Police seek information on missing 16-year-old girl

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Ariel Snow was last seen leaving her residence on Aug. 15 around 11:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of Monza Drive in Chesterfield County.

Snow was last seen wearing a gray tracksuit. She is believed to be in need of a prescription medication for epilepsy.

Anyone with information about Snow’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.