Charlottesville Interim Police Chief Durrette recognized for improved civilian oversight

Major Tito Durrette of the Charlottesville Police Department will be recognized tonight for his contribution to improved civilian oversight while serving as Interim Chief.

Durrette is a 30-year veteran of the department.

The Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board credits Durrette with “establish[ing] strong lines of communication with the Board and its Executive Director, and sending a clear message that just and fair policing was a basic value of the Charlottesville Police Department” as well as “affording the Civilian Oversight Board unprecedented cooperation and support in the pursuit of its mission.”

PCOB Chair Bill Mendez said the relationship between the board and the police department was often strained and distrustful, with limited communication before Tito became Interim Chief.

“During his tenure, our two organizations began to talk with one another much more openly and we established a very constructive working relationship, greatly assisting the PCOB to fulfill its mission,” Mendez said.

Durrette joined the Charlottesville Police Department when he was 20 years old, and was the youngest Black officer hired at that time by the department. He rose through the ranks, was the second Black ever to serve as Lieutenant in the department, and later held several leadership roles. He was promoted to Captain in 2019 and Assistant Chief in 2021.