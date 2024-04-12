Charlottesville: Final suspect in custody related to March 5 shooting investigation

The final suspect in an investigation into a shooting on March 5 in Charlottesville has been taken into custody, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

Eric Dweh was wanted for attempted malicious wounding, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

Zymir Jakai Brown was taken into custody on March 19 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Two male juveniles are also in custody related to the shooting incident.

The shooting took place in the 700 block of 6th St. SE in Charlottesville.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

