Charlottesville: Final suspect in custody related to March 5 shooting investigation
Charlottesville: Final suspect in custody related to March 5 shooting investigation

Crystal Graham
Eric Dweh
The final suspect in an investigation into a shooting on March 5 in Charlottesville has been taken into custody, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

Eric Dweh was wanted for attempted malicious wounding, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

Zymir Jakai Brown was taken into custody on March 19 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Two male juveniles are also in custody related to the shooting incident.

The shooting took place in the 700 block of 6th St. SE in Charlottesville.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

