Charlottesville Police arrest juvenile in shooting investigation; two additional suspects named

The Charlottesville Police Department executed search warrants Wednesday into a shooting investigation that occurred on March 5 on 6th Street SE.

CPD detectives, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police and Albemarle County tactical teams, executed the search warrants in the 100 block of Stribling Avenue in the City of Charlottesville and the 800 block of Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle County.

One juvenile male was taken into custody during this operation for attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and possession of firearm by a convicted felon related to the March 5 incident.

Two individuals are still wanted in relation to the case.

Wanted men



Zymir Jakai Brown

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon



Eric Dweh

Attempted malicious wounding

Use/display of firearm during commission of felony

Reckless handling of firearm

Possession of firearm by convicted felon

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.