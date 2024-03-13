Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Charlottesville Police arrest juvenile in shooting investigation; two additional suspects named
Cops & Courts, Local

Charlottesville Police arrest juvenile in shooting investigation; two additional suspects named

Crystal Graham
Published date:

The Charlottesville Police Department executed search warrants Wednesday into a shooting investigation that occurred on March 5 on 6th Street SE.

CPD detectives, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police and Albemarle County tactical teams, executed the search warrants in the 100 block of Stribling Avenue in the City of Charlottesville and the 800 block of Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle County.

One juvenile male was taken into custody during this operation for attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and possession of firearm by a convicted felon related to the March 5 incident.

Two individuals are still wanted in relation to the case.

Wanted men


Zymir Jakai Brown

  • Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon


Eric Dweh

  • Attempted malicious wounding
  • Use/display of firearm during commission of felony
  • Reckless handling of firearm
  • Possession of firearm by convicted felon

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 ‘The choice is TikTok’s’: U.S. House passes legislation to ban app if ByteDance refuses to sell
2 American lawmakers, authorities respond to House passage of legislation to ban TikTok
3 Chesapeake-based Dollar Tree announces plans to close 1,000 Family Dollar stores
4 FSU knocks Virginia Tech out of ACC Tournament, off NCAA bubble, with 86-76 win
5 Tony Bennett talks lineup, rotation: ‘Everyone needs to be ready’

Latest News

United States Postal Service
Politics, Virginia

Virginia lawmakers push USPS again on mail disruptions, delays from Richmond processing center

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia tech mike young acc tournament
Basketball, Sports

FSU knocks Virginia Tech out of ACC Tournament, off NCAA bubble, with 86-76 win

Chris Graham

Virginia Tech had played its way back to the far, far fringe of the NCAA Tournament bubble in the last week and a half. With Wednesday’s ACC Tournament second-round loss to Florida State, it’s now NIT-or-bust for the Hokies.

senior man in wheelchair
Economy, Politics, US & World

Virginia lawmaker introduces legislation to increase Medicaid cost-of-living for seniors, disabled

Rebecca Barnabi

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton introduced the Personal Needs Allowance (PNA) Modernization Act to increase Medicaid benefits.

Politics, US & World

American lawmakers, authorities respond to House passage of legislation to ban TikTok

Rebecca Barnabi
Tremain Hatch VVA Grower of year
Virginia

Virginia Vineyards Association honors Hatch as its Grower of the Year

Crystal Graham
shopping for makeup products
Economy, US & World

Chesapeake-based Dollar Tree announces plans to close 1,000 Family Dollar stores

Crystal Graham
tiktok
Politics, US & World

‘The choice is TikTok’s’: U.S. House passes legislation to ban app if ByteDance refuses to sell

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status