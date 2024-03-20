Countries
Home Charlottesville Police ask for public’s help locating suspect in shooting investigation
Cops & Courts, Local

Charlottesville Police ask for public’s help locating suspect in shooting investigation

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Eric Dweh
Eric Dweh

The Charlottesville Police Department is actively looking for Eric Dweh, who is wanted related to a March 5 shooting investigation on 6th Street SE.

Dweh faces charges including attempted malicious wounding, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handing of a firearm.

Two juvenile males and another man have been already been taken into custody and face charges related to the shooting.

Zymir Jakai Brown, previously wanted for felony possession of a firearm, was taken into custody last night without incident, according to the CPD.

On March 14, a male juvenile was taken into custody and charged with attempted malicious wounding and display of a firearm during commission of a felony.

On March 13, a male juvenile was taken into custody after a search warrant was served for charges including attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Dweh, contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or (434) 977-4000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

