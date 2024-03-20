Charlottesville Police ask for public’s help locating suspect in shooting investigation

The Charlottesville Police Department is actively looking for Eric Dweh, who is wanted related to a March 5 shooting investigation on 6th Street SE.

Dweh faces charges including attempted malicious wounding, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handing of a firearm.

Two juvenile males and another man have been already been taken into custody and face charges related to the shooting.

Zymir Jakai Brown, previously wanted for felony possession of a firearm, was taken into custody last night without incident, according to the CPD.

On March 14, a male juvenile was taken into custody and charged with attempted malicious wounding and display of a firearm during commission of a felony.

On March 13, a male juvenile was taken into custody after a search warrant was served for charges including attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Dweh, contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or (434) 977-4000.

Related story

Charlottesville Police arrest juvenile in shooting investigation; two additional suspects named

Published date: March 13, 2024 | 3:17 pm